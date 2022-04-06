First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/6 Wednesday forecast
Forecast: Rain tapers off through midday with perhaps some drizzle this afternoon. It will be breezy, too, with highs in the low to mid 50s. Clouds linger tonight with some showers across our northwest suburbs.
Then for tomorrow, rain/showers ease their way in, but it looks like the heavier bouts hold off until the late afternoon and evening. There's no widespread flood threat at this time, but localized minor flooding is possible.
Looking Ahead: Things improve on Friday with just some iso'd showers and highs closer to 60.
As for Saturday, there's about a 30% chance of showers with highs in the upper 50s.
