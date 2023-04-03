First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/3 Monday morning forecast

Sunday was a much calmer day, following the severe weather that rocked our area Saturday. Temps have dropped significantly, but the abundant sunshine made it look great outside.

CBS2

For Saturday night, it will get quite cold, likely one of our last cold nights of the season. The low in the city will be 38, while many of the suburbs will drop into the 20s and low 30s. Because of this, numerous Freeze Watches are in place, as the growing season is already underway.

CBS2

We'll rebound very nicely on Monday, with a high of 62 under mostly sunny skies.

CBS2

In fact, the whole week looks very mild, with highs in the 60s and lower 70s. Spring is upon us!