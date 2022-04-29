Watch CBS News

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/29 Friday forecast

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Temps warming up for weekend 02:35

Forecast: Today will get off to another cold start with wind chills in the 30s. For the remainder of the day, it will be sunny, blustery and a few degrees warmer with highs in the low 60s. 

tri-state-travel-1.png
CBS2

Tonight won't be quite as windy with temps falling into the 40s and 30s. As for tomorrow, it will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid 60s.

weekend-forecast-new-2-1.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Sunday will be mostly sunny and even warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Then showers are back in the forecast Sunday night into Monday.

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-6.png
CBS2
CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 29, 2022 / 8:35 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.