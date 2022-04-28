First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/28 Thursday forecast
Forecast: Today gets off to a cold start with wind chills in the 30s and 20s across the area. For the remainder of the day, expect plenty of sunshine, gusty winds (30-40+ mph) and highs only in the 50s.
Tonight will be cold and blustery again with wind chills falling into the 30s and 20s. Tomorrow will be sunny, blustery and a few degrees warmer with highs near 60.
Looking Ahead: Temperatures bounce back nicely over the weekend with highs in the low 60s on Saturday and upper 60s by Sunday.
