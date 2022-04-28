Watch CBS News

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/28 Thursday forecast

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Bright but blustery 02:28

Forecast: Today gets off to a cold start with wind chills in the 30s and 20s across the area. For the remainder of the day, expect plenty of sunshine, gusty winds (30-40+ mph) and highs only in the 50s. 

skycast-today-rt-new-5.png
CBS2

Tonight will be cold and blustery again with wind chills falling into the 30s and 20s. Tomorrow will be sunny, blustery and a few degrees warmer with highs near 60.

jl-tonights-wind-chills-map-1.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Temperatures bounce back nicely over the weekend with highs in the low 60s on Saturday and upper 60s by Sunday.

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-5.png
CBS2
First published on April 28, 2022 / 8:12 AM

