Watch CBS News

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/27 Wednesday forecast

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Temperatures plunge overnight 02:41

Forecast: Today will be cooler and blustery with morning wind chills in the 40s and highs only in the 50s. Outside of that, expect a mix of sun and clouds with perhaps a stray shower or two out there. 

jl-below-normal-1.png
CBS2

Tonight turns cold with wind chills falling through the 40s and into the low 30s and 20s by dawn. Tomorrow gets off to a cold start with plenty of sunshine, gusty winds and highs only in the 50s again.

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-4.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Chilly, breezy conditions persist on Friday with morning wind chills in the 20s and 30s and highs only in the upper 50s.

weekend-forecast-new-2.png
CBS2

Temperatures bounce back nicely over the weekend with highs in the low 60s on Saturday and upper 60s by Sunday.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 27, 2022 / 8:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.