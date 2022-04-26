First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/26 Tuesday forecast

Forecast: We'll see some pockets of drizzle this morning, but the showers hold off until later this afternoon and evening. Expect highs in the 60s. The showers exit late this evening with some clearing overnight.

As for tomorrow, it will be cooler and blustery (gusts to 35 mph) with morning wind chills in the 40s (some 30s across our suburbs) and highs only in the 50s.

Looking Ahead: Chilly, breezy conditions persist Thursday and Friday with morning wind chills in the 20s and 30s and highs only in the 50s.

