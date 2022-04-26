Watch CBS News

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/26 Tuesday forecast

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Rain develops throughout day 02:45

Forecast: We'll see some pockets of drizzle this morning, but the showers hold off until later this afternoon and evening. Expect highs in the 60s. The showers exit late this evening with some clearing overnight. 

4.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow, it will be cooler and blustery (gusts to 35 mph) with morning wind chills in the 40s (some 30s across our suburbs) and highs only in the 50s.

jl-below-normal.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Chilly, breezy conditions persist Thursday and Friday with morning wind chills in the 20s and 30s and highs only in the 50s.

fa-7dayforecast-interactive.png
CBS2
CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 26, 2022 / 7:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.