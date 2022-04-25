Watch CBS News

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/25 Monday forecast

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Cool, cloudy week 02:32

Forecast: Today we'll climb to around 60 under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with just a slight chance of showers N&W overnight. 

skycast-today-rt-new.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow, some showers pass through with highs in the low to mid 60s.

jl-futurecast-ibm-graf-4k.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Wednesday will be breezy and considerably cool for April with highs in the 50s. 

fa-7dayforecast-interactive.png
CBS2

Chilly, breezy conditions persist into Thursday and Friday with morning wind chills in the 30s and highs in the 50s to near 60.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 25, 2022 / 7:07 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

