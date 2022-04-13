First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/13 Wednesday forecast
Forecast: Today we'll see partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s... 70s inland/S&W. Tonight will be on the mild side with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an iso'd t'storm. Temperatures bounce back big-time tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s with some 80s inland/S&W... feeling more like June.
Then we'll have to keep an eye on a round of showers/t'storms in the afternoon/evening that will have the potential to produce downpours (localized flooding), as well as locally damaging winds.
Looking Ahead: Friday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the 60s.
As for Saturday, some clouds return with a chance of showers, but mainly later in the day. Expect highs in the 60s.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.