Watch CBS News

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/13 Wednesday forecast

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny and mild 02:54

Forecast: Today we'll see partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s... 70s inland/S&W. Tonight will be on the mild side with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an iso'd t'storm. Temperatures bounce back big-time tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s with some 80s inland/S&W... feeling more like June. 

skycast-today-rt-new.png
CBS2

Then we'll have to keep an eye on a round of showers/t'storms in the afternoon/evening that will have the potential to produce downpours (localized flooding), as well as locally damaging winds.

jl-futurecast-ibm-graf-4k.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Friday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the 60s. 

fa-7dayforecast-interactive.png
CBS2

As for Saturday, some clouds return with a chance of showers, but mainly later in the day. Expect highs in the 60s.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 13, 2022 / 7:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.