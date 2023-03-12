First Alert Weather: CBS2's 3/12 Sunday morning forecast

Clouds are finally dissipating in the wake of the storm that brought rain and a few inches of snow to our area from Friday night into Saturday morning. The clouds will be stubborn to depart, but skies will eventually clear later Saturday night. We'll see a low of 33 in the city, while our northwest suburbs will drop into the 20s.

Sunday begins nice and bright, however, the bright skies won't last, as clouds will once again take over. It will be milder though, as we see a high a 47. The clouds are associated with a storm system that is poised to affect our region early next week.

The storm has potential to be a menace, bringing with it strong winds, coastal flooding, heavy rain and significant snow to parts of the area. This has prompted us to issue a Red Alert for Monday into Tuesday.

As we get closer to this event, we'll have a better handle on specific precipitation types and amounts.