First Alert Weather: CBS2's 12/18 Sunday morning forecast

By Matthew Villafane

/ CBS New York

For tonight, winds will settle a bit, but it will be cold. We are expecting a low of 32 in the city, while the suburbs will drop into the 20s, with upper teens to the north and west.

Sunday will start off mostly sunny, and by the afternoon more clouds will roll in. A flurry or two is even possible, especially in our northwestern zones.

Although our high will be 39, breezy conditions will resume once again, making apparent temperatures feel like they're in the 20s all day. 

First published on December 18, 2022 / 12:07 AM

