First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/9 Wednesday morning forecast

Alert: Yellow Alert Friday PM into early Saturday for periods of rain associated with the remnants of Nicole.

CBS2

Forecast: Today's another good looking day, but it will be slightly cooler with highs only in the mid 50s or so. Tonight will be mostly clear with temps falling into the 40s and 30s. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny and about 10 degrees warmer with highs in the low 60s.

CBS2

Looking Ahead: The remnants of Nicole will likely move through our area Friday into Friday night. At this point it looks like .5-2.0" seems reasonable with pockets of heavy rain possible. That said, localized flooding can't be ruled out with the best chance N&W.

CBS2

On Saturday we'll see some early rain followed by clearing skies. It will be rather mild, too, with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, it will be partly to mostly sunny and much cooler with highs only in the upper 40s to around 50.