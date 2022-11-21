Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/21 Monday afternoon forecast

First Alert Weather: Cold stretch continues
Alert: Yellow Alert Friday into Saturday for periods of rain that could impact travel.

 Forecast: Today will be another cold, breezy day with highs only around 40... feels like the 30s. Tonight's another cold one with temps falling into the 30s... feels like the 20s. As for tomorrow, it won't be quite as cold with highs in the upper 40s.

Looking Ahead: Our warming trend continues into Wednesday... low 50s or so. Thanksgiving will remain quiet with highs around 50. 

As for Friday, we're keeping an eye on a system that could bring some rain to the area. We'll have more details on that in the days to come...

