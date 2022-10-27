Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/27 Thursday morning forecast

First Alert Weather: Drying out and cooling off
First Alert Weather: Drying out and cooling off 02:32

Forecast: Today will be sunny, breezy and a little cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Tonight will be clear, cold and breezy with lows in the 40s... 30s inland.

As for tomorrow, it will be even cooler with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 50s.

Looking Ahead: High pressure remains in control through the weekend... mostly to partly sunny skies. Temperature-wise, it will be seasonably cool with highs around 60. 

As for Halloween, showers are likely with highs in the 60s.

