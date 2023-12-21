First Alert Weather: Brisk and breezy Thursday; Winter officially starts tonight
Forecast
Today: Brisk breeze. Highs in the 40s, but feels like the 30s. Winter solstice at 10:27 PM.
Tonight: Colder with wind chills falling into the 20s and teens.
Tomorrow: Sunny and calmer, but cold. Highs in the upper 30s.
Looking Ahead
Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a late chance of showers. Highs in the 40s.
Sunday: Decreasing clouds. Highs near 50.
Monday (Christmas): Partly sunny and mild with highs around 50.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.