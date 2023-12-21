First Alert Weather: Brisk and breezy Thursday; Winter officially starts tonight

Forecast

CBS New York

Today: Brisk breeze. Highs in the 40s, but feels like the 30s. Winter solstice at 10:27 PM.

Tonight: Colder with wind chills falling into the 20s and teens.

Tomorrow: Sunny and calmer, but cold. Highs in the upper 30s.

Looking Ahead

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a late chance of showers. Highs in the 40s.

Sunday: Decreasing clouds. Highs near 50.

Monday (Christmas): Partly sunny and mild with highs around 50.