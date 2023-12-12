First Alert Weather: Bright and brisk, wind chills feel like 30s

Forecast

CBS New York

Today: Cold morning with 30s and some 20s across the area. A brighter day with highs in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s.

Tonight: Still cold with lows in the 30s in the city and 20s across our suburbs.

Tomorrow: Sun and clouds with highs in the low 40s and wind chills in the 30s.

Looking Ahead

CBS New York

Thursday: Sunny and cold with highs around 40 and wind chills in the 30s.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny and milder with highs around 50.

Saturday: Late clouds. Mild again with highs around 50.