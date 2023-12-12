First Alert Weather: Bright and brisk, wind chills feel like 30s
Forecast
Today: Cold morning with 30s and some 20s across the area. A brighter day with highs in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s.
Tonight: Still cold with lows in the 30s in the city and 20s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow: Sun and clouds with highs in the low 40s and wind chills in the 30s.
Looking Ahead
Thursday: Sunny and cold with highs around 40 and wind chills in the 30s.
Friday: Mostly to partly sunny and milder with highs around 50.
Saturday: Late clouds. Mild again with highs around 50.
