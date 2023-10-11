First Alert Weather: Autumn gem Wednesday
Alert(s): None.
Wednesday: Sunny and mild this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear and quiet. Lows in the 50s with 40s and distant 30s across our suburbs.
Thursday: Sun mixing with clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
Looking Ahead:
Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
Saturday: Periods of rain, potentially heavy at times into the afternoon and at night. Highs in the 50s.
Sunday: Leftover rain, blustery. Highs in the 50s.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.