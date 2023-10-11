Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Autumn gem Wednesday

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Autumn beauty on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023
First Alert Weather: Autumn beauty on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023 03:00

Alert(s): None.

Wednesday: Sunny and mild this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear and quiet. Lows in the 50s with 40s and distant 30s across our suburbs.

Thursday: Sun mixing with clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

Looking Ahead:

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

Saturday: Periods of rain, potentially heavy at times into the afternoon and at night. Highs in the 50s.

Sunday: Leftover rain, blustery. Highs in the 50s.

First published on October 11, 2023 / 7:10 AM

