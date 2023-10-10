First Alert Weather: Autumn delight, with a chance of stray showers
Alert(s): None.
Tuesday: Partly sunny and a touch milder with a stray shower this afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
Tuesday night: Leftover shower and chilly again. Lows in the 50s and 40s with distant 30s N&W.
Tomorrow: Pick of the Week: Sunny and 60s.
Looking Ahead:
Thursday: More clouds. Highs in the 60s.
Friday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.
Saturday: Rain develops and gets heavier into the night. Highs in the 50s.
