First Alert Weather: Autumn delight, with a chance of stray showers

First Alert Weather: Autumn delight with a chance of a stray shower Tuesday

Tuesday: Partly sunny and a touch milder with a stray shower this afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

Tuesday night: Leftover shower and chilly again. Lows in the 50s and 40s with distant 30s N&W.

Tomorrow: Pick of the Week: Sunny and 60s.

Looking Ahead:

Thursday: More clouds. Highs in the 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.

Saturday: Rain develops and gets heavier into the night. Highs in the 50s.