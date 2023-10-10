Watch CBS News
Local News

First Alert Weather: Autumn delight, with a chance of stray showers

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Autumn delight with a chance of a stray shower Tuesday
First Alert Weather: Autumn delight with a chance of a stray shower Tuesday 03:29

Alert(s): None.

jl-fa-headlines-am.png
CBS2

Tuesday: Partly sunny and a touch milder with a stray shower this afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

fa-today-right.png
CBS2

Tuesday night: Leftover shower and chilly again. Lows in the 50s and 40s with distant 30s N&W.

fa-tonight-right.png
CBS2

Tomorrow: Pick of the Week: Sunny and 60s.

jl-fa-pick-of-the-week.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead:

Thursday: More clouds. Highs in the 60s.

fa-bar-graph-rain-chances-2.png
CBS2

Friday:  Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.

Saturday: Rain develops and gets heavier into the night. Highs in the 50s.

First published on October 10, 2023 / 8:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.