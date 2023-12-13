First Alert Weather: Another sunny afternoon, with highs in mid-40s
Forecast
Today: Mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 40s and wind chills in the 30s... similar to yesterday.
Tonight: Colder with wind chills falling into the 20s and teens.
Tomorrow: Sunny and colder with highs only around 40 and wind chills in the 30s.
Looking ahead
Friday: Mostly sunny and milder with highs in the low 50s
Saturday: Mild again with highs around 50.
Sunday: PM rain chance. Highs around 50.
