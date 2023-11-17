First Alert Weather: Another mild day with highs near 70; Tracking rain tomorrow

First Alert Weather: Mild temps stick around for another day

Forecast

Today: Mostly to partly sunny and rather mild with highs in the 60s... 70° S&W.

Tonight: Showers tease the area, especially late tonight.

Tomorrow: Morning showers, then blustery with winds gusting 25-35 mph. Much cooler with highs in the 50s.

Looking ahead

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs in the low 50s.

Monday: Increasing clouds and colder. Highs in the 40s.

Tuesday: PM rain develops. Highs around 50.

Yellow Alert for holiday travel

Heads up, we have a Yellow Alert starting Tuesday night into Wednesday morning because of the potential for rain and gusty winds during a very busy travel period.