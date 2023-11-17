First Alert Weather: Another mild day with highs near 70; Tracking rain tomorrow
Forecast
Today: Mostly to partly sunny and rather mild with highs in the 60s... 70° S&W.
Tonight: Showers tease the area, especially late tonight.
Tomorrow: Morning showers, then blustery with winds gusting 25-35 mph. Much cooler with highs in the 50s.
Looking ahead
Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs in the low 50s.
Monday: Increasing clouds and colder. Highs in the 40s.
Tuesday: PM rain develops. Highs around 50.
Yellow Alert for holiday travel
Heads up, we have a Yellow Alert starting Tuesday night into Wednesday morning because of the potential for rain and gusty winds during a very busy travel period.
