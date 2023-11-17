Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Another mild day with highs near 70; Tracking rain tomorrow

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Mild temps stick around for another day
First Alert Weather: Mild temps stick around for another day 02:40

Forecast

fa-today-right-98.png
CBS New York

Today: Mostly to partly sunny and rather mild with highs in the 60s... 70° S&W.

Tonight: Showers tease the area, especially late tonight.

Tomorrow: Morning showers, then blustery with winds gusting 25-35 mph. Much cooler with highs in the 50s.

Looking ahead

fa-7-day-2023-11-17t081106-292.png
CBS New York

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs in the low 50s.

Monday: Increasing clouds and colder. Highs in the 40s.

Tuesday: PM rain develops. Highs around 50.

Yellow Alert for holiday travel

fa-yellow-alert-19.png
CBS New York

Heads up, we have a Yellow Alert starting Tuesday night into Wednesday morning because of the potential for rain and gusty winds during a very busy travel period.

First published on November 17, 2023 / 8:12 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.