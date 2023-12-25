Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: A merry and mild Christmas Day

By Matthew DeLucia

/ CBS New York

Merry Christmas!

Alerts: None.

Monday, Christmas Day: Morning clouds/patchy fog, then more breaks of sun, mild. Highs in the low 50s.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, areas of fog develop again late. Lows in the 30s/40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some morning fog. A few showers, esp. after sunset. Highs around 50.

Looking Ahead:

Wednesday: Best chance of steadier rain, esp. in the afternoon/evening. Very mild. Highs in the 50s.

Thursday: Lingering shower chance. Highs in the low 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower. Highs in the 40s.

First published on December 25, 2023 / 8:32 AM EST

