First Alert Weather: CBS2's 3/18 Friday forecast

Forecast: Morning fog gives way to sunny skies and highs in the low 70s -- feeling more like May if you can believe it. Things stay dry this evening, then a round of showers fills in overnight into tomorrow morning. 

For the remainder of tomorrow, it looks like we'll catch a break midday into at least part of the afternoon before another round of showers -- and likely some rumbles of thunder -- work their way through.

Looking ahead: Sunday will be the drier half of the weekend with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s. 

As for early next week, it looks like things stay quiet with temperatures remaining above normal.

First published on March 18, 2022 / 8:36 AM

