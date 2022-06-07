Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather 101 comes to Tinc Road Elementary School in Flanders, N.J.

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

FLANDERS, N.J. - Our First Alert Weather team is visiting local schools to explain the science behind forecasting, and how to stay safe when severe weather strikes. 

John Elliott met with second graders at Tinc Road Elementary School in Flanders, N.J. 

He taught students about all kinds of weather, including tornadoes, and even showed them the Mobile Weather Lab. 

First Alert Weather 101 is bringing the science of weather to schools across the area. 

To request a visit, CLICK HERE

First published on June 7, 2022 / 6:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

