First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers, mostly cloudy, cooler near the coasts

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/14 Saturday morning update
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/14 Saturday morning update 01:56

Keep the umbrella handy today! While it won't be raining the entire time, scattered showers and a few rumbles are likely this afternoon into the evening.

Skies remain mostly clouds with highs in the low to mid 70s. The coasts stay cooler in the upper 60s.

Some scattered showers continue into tonight. Lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Patchy fog may develop overnight once again.

As for Sunday, it's looking warmer and drier. There's still a slight chance of a passing shower, but we should see some brighter skies overall by afternoon, especially inland. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Monday will be even warmer with temps topping out around 80 degrees ahead of a cold front. Heads up ... some strong to severe thunderstorms are possible by late afternoon as the font moves through.

Have a great weekend!

First published on May 14, 2022 / 11:06 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

