First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny and mild Thursday, a few afternoon showers possible

It's a foggy start for some across the Tri-State Area on Thursday. But once that fog burns off, another beautiful day is in store!

Lots of sunshine will be in place as temperatures rise into the upper 60s and low 70s. A few clouds will develop in the late afternoon, though no rain is expected.

Skies will clear out tonight, allowing temperatures to drop efficiently.

Expect low 50s in New York City and widespread 40s throughout the suburbs. A few upper 30s are possible for our far northwestern zones. Patchy fog may also develop, especially near water bodies and valleys.

Friday looks like another beautiful and dry day. Under a sun filled sky, highs are anticipated to top out in the low to mid 60s.

Unfortunately, yet another round of rain appears likely this weekend. However, a complete washout is not anticipated.

Forecast models have come down considerably in terms of rainfall totals, now suggesting numbers of only between 1/2 inch to 1 inch. The Jersey Shore may see higher totals.

Rain moves in throughout the late morning hours Saturday, increasing in coverage and intensity by the afternoon into the evening, and then gradually decreasing from late Saturday night into early Sunday morning

Sunday, early morning showers will translate to clearing skies by the afternoon.

Featured on both days will be breezy and cool conditions, with highs not getting out of the 50s.