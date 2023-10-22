First Alert Forecast: Chilly and gusty Sunday, feels more like November

Sunday will be brighter, but cooler to close out the weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with more clouds heading into late afternoon and evening.

Highs will only top out in the mid 50s. With a northwest wind continuing to bring gusts of 20 to 30 mph at times, it'll feel more like a November day.

CBS New York

Most of us remain dry, but we can't rule out a very spotty sprinkle or shower far north and west.

Tonight will be colder with lows in the 40s for most. The higher elevations to the north and west will likely see some upper 30s.

CBS New York

Wind chills will be in the 30s and low 40s waking up Monday morning.

As for Monday, expect mostly sunny skies with highs back around 60.

Temps only climb from there and we'll be in the low 70s later this week.

CBS New York

Rain chances are minimal!