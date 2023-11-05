First Alert Forecast: Mild with a mix of sun and clouds Sunday

Things are looking good on this New York City Marathon Sunday! We'll have a blend of sun and clouds today with temps very similar to yesterday, if not a couple degrees milder.

After a chilly start, highs will top out in the low 60s this afternoon. With the end of daylight saving time, sunset will be at 4:48 p.m. today.

Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows in the 40s around NYC and 30s in the suburbs. As far as our next rain chances, they're fairly minimal until late in the week.

Monday will be another day of partly sunny skies, although it will be cooler. Highs will be in the 50s.

Late Monday night (after midnight) and into early Tuesday morning (before sunrise), there's about a 20% chance of a passing shower, especially north of the city.

Tuesday itself looks dry once we get past sunrise. With the passage of a warm front, temps will climb back into the 60s for many.

Rain chances come up a bit late in the week, but it's not looking as impressive as 24 hours ago. We'll keep an eye on it.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!