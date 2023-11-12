First Alert Forecast: A chilly Sunday, another freezing night ahead

After a cold start, temperatures will rise only into the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. That's more like early December around here.

Despite the chill, it's another dry day with a mix of sun and clouds.

Tonight will be another cold one with temps falling a couple of degrees lower than last night.

It'll stay just above freezing in New York City, but many of the suburbs will drop into the 20s. Skies remain mostly clear.

Monday, highs top out right around 50 degrees on another day of sun and clouds.

We'll have a gradual warmup through the week with temps getting back into the low 60s by Thursday and Friday

The next chance of any widespread rain isn't until late in the week.