First Alert Forecast: Bright and warm Sunday, mostly dry week ahead

We're back in business today! After a soggy Saturday, things are looking much better to close out the weekend.

Expect a bright and warm Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.

CBS2

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows falling into the 50s for most and some 40s in the higher elevations N&W.

CBS2

As for Monday, it's looking good for the most part with bright skies. Some more clouds will pop up into the afternoon, and there's a slim 10 to 20 percent chance of an isolated shower or sprinkle for parts of the area.

CBS2

As the FutureCast shows, it's not that impressive and mainly N&W.

After that, the week ahead looks great! Outside of a shower chance late on Wednesday, it's another mainly dry stretch.