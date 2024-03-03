Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny, temps climb to low 60s!

By Matthew DeLucia

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Sunday morning update - 3/3/24
First Alert Weather: Sunday morning update - 3/3/24 03:11

For the second half of the weekend, things are looking good! In fact, Sunday is likely the pick of the week.

Skies will be mostly to partly sunny with temperatures climbing into the low 60s this afternoon.

That's about 15 degrees above normal and more like mid-April. We deserve it after yesterday's soaker. 

Things remain quiet tonight with increasing clouds. Lows will be in the 40s.

Monday stays dry, mostly, but clouds will dominate. It'll be a touch cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Late at night, especially after midnight, our next round of rain will move in. It'll be soggy for the morning commute Tuesday.

Unfortunately, things remain unsettled through the week with several more rounds of rain.

First published on March 3, 2024 / 9:30 AM EST

