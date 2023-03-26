First Alert Forecast: Sunny and mild, breezy at times; Rainy tomorrow

It's a total turnaround today! After our raw & rainy Saturday, we're looking at plenty of sunshine and milder temps this afternoon.

Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s around the region. There's still a breeze at times, but hey ... a very nice rebound!

Skies remain mostly clear tonight with lows falling into the 30s for the suburbs and low 40s around the city.

Things are still quiet out the door to work and school on Monday. After some early sun, clouds will quickly increase through the morning hours.

Pack the umbrella as our next rain maker looks to move in by early afternoon and periods of rain will continue through the evening commute. The higher elevations far north and west (Sullivan, Ulster) may actually have some wintry precipitation, too.

We're not expecting much rain, but enough to cause some slowdowns.

Things should dry out midweek with temps hanging in the 50s. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!