First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert for widespread showers, potentially severe thunderstorms

Have those umbrellas handy today! While we'll see more widespread coverage of showers and thunderstorms for your Sunday, it still won't be raining the entire time.

We have issued a Yellow Alert through tonight. Let's dive in ...

With several shortwaves moving through, models have and continue to struggle with timing it all out. The first round of showers with some embedded rumbles is moving through this morning associated with a warm front. With increasing humidity, expect some heavier downpours. Highs today will be in the mid 70s.

It appears that we should have a bit of a lull into afternoon with just some spotty showers and storms around.

Coverage then may increase again this evening into the overnight hours as the cold front approaches, starting west and moving eastward.

While non-zero, the overall severe weather risk has shifted a bit farther to the southwest of our area. Still, an isolated severe risk is there, especially southwest of the city. Gusty winds would be the main threat.

Any activity will gradually weaken and continue moving east overnight.

By daybreak Monday, much of the area will be dry, outside of some lingering showers for eastern Long Island. It'll be much warmer tomorrow with temps climbing into the mid 80s. Can't completely rule out a stray pop-up, but for the most part we're looking at much brighter skies by Monday afternoon.

Stay dry and enjoy the rest of your weekend!