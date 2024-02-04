Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: A touch milder with bright, blue skies Sunday

By Matthew DeLucia

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Sunday a.m. update 2/4/24
First Alert Weather: Sunday a.m. update 2/4/24 03:24

Sunday will be another winner! 

This afternoon will feature bright, blue skies with highs topping out in the mid 40s. It doesn't get much better than that around here in early February.

CBS New York

Tonight will be clear and cold with lows around 30 in New York City and the 20s in the suburbs.

The sunny stretch continues right into the new workweek. In fact, we're looking at mostly sunny skies through Thursday.

Temps will run seasonable into midweek before turning warmer. 

As of now, our next chance for rain is on Friday night.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

First published on February 4, 2024 / 9:07 AM EST

