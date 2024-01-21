Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Sunny, but wind chill drags temperatures into teens

By Matthew DeLucia

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Sunday morning update - 1/21/24
First Alert Weather: Sunday morning update - 1/21/24 04:15

We're still stuck in the freezer Sunday, but it's an improvement after yesterday!

Highs will top out at around 30 degrees this afternoon with wind chills mainly in the teens. Expect plenty of sunshine from start to finish.

Overnight, temps fall into the teens in the suburbs and low 20s in New York City. 

Monday, we finally climb above freezing. A mostly sunny start will give way to a few more clouds in the afternoon.

Through the week, temps continue to climb as we tap into a return flow from the south. By late week, we'll be into the 50s, about 10 to 20 degrees above normal.

Unfortunately, the milder temps come with several shower chances as waves of low pressure ride along a stalled front. We're not seeing anything too concerning other than a dreary stretch right now. 

We'll watch for some mixing to the north on Tuesday. Otherwise, the majority of us will see all rain this week.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

First published on January 21, 2024 / 9:15 AM EST

