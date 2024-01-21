First Alert Forecast: Sunny, but wind chill drags temperatures into teens

We're still stuck in the freezer Sunday, but it's an improvement after yesterday!

Highs will top out at around 30 degrees this afternoon with wind chills mainly in the teens. Expect plenty of sunshine from start to finish.

CBS New York

Overnight, temps fall into the teens in the suburbs and low 20s in New York City.

Monday, we finally climb above freezing. A mostly sunny start will give way to a few more clouds in the afternoon.

CBS New York

Through the week, temps continue to climb as we tap into a return flow from the south. By late week, we'll be into the 50s, about 10 to 20 degrees above normal.

CBS New York

Unfortunately, the milder temps come with several shower chances as waves of low pressure ride along a stalled front. We're not seeing anything too concerning other than a dreary stretch right now.

CBS New York

We'll watch for some mixing to the north on Tuesday. Otherwise, the majority of us will see all rain this week.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!