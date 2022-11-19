First Alert Forecast: Bright skies and brisk, some snow flurries tonight

What a difference! Last weekend we were in the 70s. Today we'll struggle to get out of the 30s.

Expect bright skies, but a very brisk day with highs right around 40 this afternoon. With a continued chilly breeze, it'll feel more like the 30s.

Late tonight, there's a slim chance of a few passing flurries in spots. Most people won't see anything ... just a "heads up" to not be surprised if you run into some flakes in the air.

Sunday will be even colder! Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s waking up and won't climb much. With winds gusting 30-35 mph and temps in the 30s tomorrow, wind chills will stay in the 20s all day. Despite more sunshine, bundle up if you'll be outside!

It stays chilly Monday as we gradually get closer to normal by midweek. The good news is that it looks great for local holiday travel.

Thanksgiving also looks dry with our next chance of rain arriving on Friday. Stay warm!