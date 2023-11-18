Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Gusty, clearing skies Saturday

By Matthew DeLucia

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Saturday morning update - 11/18/23
First Alert Weather: Saturday morning update - 11/18/23 02:59

Saturday morning's clouds and spotty showers exit as a front moves offshore.

We'll see clearing skies from west to east into the afternoon, along with a chilly northwest wind.

Temps won't climb much from where they were this morning, mainly in the low to mid 50s. With gusts of 25 to 30 mph at times, it'll feel like the 40s (even 30s toward sunset).

Tonight will be much colder with lows falling into the mid 30s in the city, and around the freezing mark for the 'burbs.

Sunday, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 50s. The one exception will be north and west where some more afternoon clouds will move through, along with a spotty sprinkle.

Most of the area does remain dry though.

Monday looks like a good holiday travel day ... just cold with highs in the 40s. A midweek storm brings widespread rain late Tuesday into Wednesday.

First published on November 18, 2023 / 11:17 AM EST

