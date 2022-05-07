First Alert Forecast: Rainy, windy, raw Saturday; Chilly, breezy Mother's Day

There's no way around it ... it's just a miserable day out there. While it's not a major storm, expect a raw, rainy and windy Saturday.

Periods of rain will continue through the day. There will be some breaks at times, but it's still a washout.

CBS2

Winds will be gusting 40 to 50 mph, especially south of New York City and along the coasts. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is also a concern along the New Jersey coast during high tides this weekend.

The only plus side is, if you're located in our northern counties (especially Sullivan, Ulster and Dutchess), high pressure will be nudging down from the north. There will be a sharp cutoff in rain up there and it won't be quite as windy.

CBS2

Temps will be 15 to 20 degrees below normal for all, in the upper 40s and low 50s. That's more like March!

Showers continue tonight, but it'll gradually become lighter and more scattered. Waking up on Mother's Day, showers will still be around but mainly focused south of the city.

CBS2

While we dry out through the day tomorrow, it'll be a battle to get much clearing. Expect brighter skies by afternoon to the north, with more clouds overall to the south. It's still chilly and breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

CBS2

Hang in there ... warmer temps will be on the way for later next week!