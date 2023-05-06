First Alert Forecast: A fantastic weekend! Low 70s and plenty of sun Saturday

Happy Saturday! After a very cool and dreary week, the weekend is looking fantastic!

This will be our warmest (and probably nicest) day in about two weeks. Expect plenty of sunshine with temperatures getting into the low 70s this afternoon.

Tonight will be mostly clear and seasonably chilly with lows in the 50s for New York City and 40s in the outlying suburbs. Have a jacket if you'll be out later this evening and you're in good shape.

Sunday starts out bright with some more clouds streaming in for the afternoon. Highs will be a touch warmer, getting into the mid 70s. Much of the day will be dry, but there is a chance of some showers moving in during the evening, mainly after sunset and overnight.

Any leftover drops will be exiting early Monday morning, leading to a partly sunny and warm start to the work week.

We cool down some for Tuesday with highs in the 60s and a slight chance of showers.