First Alert Forecast: Much cooler weekend, slim rain chance Saturday

After Friday's heat, things are quite a bit cooler this weekend!

Some sun will break through Saturday afternoon after a mostly cloudy start. Temps won't climb much, topping out in the upper 60s around New York City and low 70s farther inland.

CBS2

Overall, that's about 20 to 25 degrees cooler than yesterday when we were in the 90s!

While most (if not all) of the day will be dry, there's a very slim risk of a spotty sprinkle or shower in spots. Don't cancel any plans though as they will be few and far between.

CBS2

It'll be much cooler tonight as temps fall into the 40s in the suburbs and low 50s in the city. You'll want a jacket if you'll be out late.

Sunday starts off nice and bright before some clouds stream in for the afternoon hours. Highs will be a touch warmer, getting into the low to mid 70s.

CBS2

It remains nice with a mix of sun and clouds on Monday before a spotty shower chance returns by Tuesday.

Have a great weekend!