First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert for possibly severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon

After some early showers and rumbles, we're clearing out a bit for late morning into the early afternoon. Of course, more sun means more instability and fuel for potential storms later on today.

We have a Yellow Alert this afternoon through the evening hours for strong to possibly severe thunderstorms moving through.

The main threats would be heavy rain and damaging wind gusts, along with some small hail. As usual, they'll be scattered and it's impossible to pinpoint exactly what towns will see them.

Just keep an eye to the sky and be prepared for interruptions if you have any outdoor plans. Whether you're staying close to home or headed to the beach or mountains this weekend, today is the only hiccup.

Showers and storms will continue moving through during the evening hours, possibly causing some issues for any Saturday night firework shows.

Activity gradually winds down overnight, and things shape up nicely for Sunday. Expect early clouds giving way to more sunshine tomorrow.

The nice weather rolls right into the fourth itself! Temps both days will be in the mid 80s and the humidity will be much lower by Sunday afternoon. Any fireworks Sunday and Monday nights are good to go!

Have a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend!