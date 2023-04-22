First Alert Forecast: Mostly cloudy afternoon, thunderstorms this evening

We'll get some brighter breaks Saturday, but overall expect more clouds than sun.

The good news is much of the rain holds off until evening, making for a dry afternoon. Highs will range from the 70s inland to just the 50s on the east end. The city will top out in the upper 60s to around 70.

CBS2

After about 6 p.m. or so, we'll be watching a line of rain and thunderstorms approach from the west. This is ahead of a strong cold front and could pack a bit of a punch in our western counties where there is an isolated severe risk. Damaging wind gusts would be the main threat.

CBS2

As the rain moves eastward, it'll lose some steam with the marine influence. Still, expect some heavy bouts and rumbles of thunder overnight. Overall, it'll be a much-needed rainfall as we are running dry for the season.

CBS2

The rain gradually moves off to the east Sunday morning, and tomorrow afternoon will see a mix of sun and clouds. A few lingering showers will be possible to the north. Temps will be in the mid to upper 60s.

CBS2

Things cool off into next week with highs back down in the low 60s.

Have a great weekend!