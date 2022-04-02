Watch CBS News

First Alert Forecast: Plenty of sunshine & mid-50s temps Saturday, round of rain/snow Sunday

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/2 Saturday morning update 02:35

Today is the pick of the weekend! Expect ample sunshine, diminishing winds and temps in the mid-50s ... right around normal for early April.

Clouds will increase tonight, but we'll stay dry. Lows will range from the 30s in the northwest 'burbs to the low 40s along the coast.

Our next round of showers moves in near dawn Sunday. Light rain is likely through the morning, with some snow/mix for the higher elevations north and west. Not much accumulation is expected; generally less than an inch for places like Sullivan and Ulster counties.

Just keep the umbrella handy Sunday as showers move through. It tapers off and becomes more scattered into the afternoon.

Otherwise, get outside today and have a great weekend!

First published on April 2, 2022 / 11:13 AM

