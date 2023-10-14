First Alert Forecast: Rainy and raw Saturday, turns breezy at night
It's the weekend and more rain is on the way. In fact, we're on track to have our 6th consecutive weekend that features rain.
Rain moves in throughout the late morning hours Saturday, increasing in coverage and intensity by the afternoon into the evening, and then gradually decreases in coverage and intensity from late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
Forecast rainfall totals will generally average around 1/2 to 1 inch. A few spots may see higher totals though.
Highs will not get out of the 50s with winds increasing by Saturday night. Lows will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Early morning showers on Sunday will translate to clearing skies by the afternoon. Winds will increase even further, gusting from 25 to 35 mph at times
Expect highs in the upper 50s to low 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.
