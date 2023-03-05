First Alert Forecast: Mixed skies, 40s and 50s for most, flurries possible north of NYC

Brighter skies, milder temps and less wind. Overall, it'll be a pleasant finish to the weekend!

Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s for most; 40s to the north. Most will remain dry with just the slightest chance of a few sprinkles or flurries to the north and west.

It'll still be a bit breezy, but much calmer when compared to yesterday's gusts! Skies remain mostly clear tonight with lows in the 30s.

Monday starts off nice and bright with some more clouds moving in late in the day. It'll be another mild day with temps reaching the upper 40s and low 50s.

Late Monday night into the early morning hours on Tuesday, a weak clipper system wants to swing through. There's some "model wobble" as to where it may track, with trends this morning keeping much of it to our south.

Either way, it's nothing impressive but could bring some rain/snow showers during the overnight hours.

That's looking like our only real risk of any precipitation this week, so should be a much quieter week ahead. Have a great Sunday!