Strong storms approaching Tri-State Area prompt flood watch across entire region. Here's the timeline.

Happy Saturday! Take advantage of today before the weather turns wet and windy on Sunday.

Expect more clouds than sun through this afternoon with mild temps climbing into the mid and upper 50s. Overall, it's not a bad day!

Tonight will turn mostly cloudy, but remain dry. Another round of fog is likely in spots. Lows will be in the 40s (30s in the outlying suburbs).

Sunday morning, showers work their way in from the southwest, but it won't be too bad.

We have a Red Alert from late Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning. The bulk (and worst) of this system will be from about 4 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

A Flood Watch is currently in effect for the entire region during this time frame.

Storm Timeline

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday: A very potent cold front begins charging into the region. Rain starts developing ahead of the front. An initial batch of scattered showers pivots through, then subsequent waves of showers develop. As rain expands in coverage and increases in intensity, wind also increases with gusts from 20 to 40 mph into the afternoon. Temperatures will surge into the low 60s.

4 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday: This is when the worst of the weather will occur with heavy rain and strong winds, especially after sunset. A few embedded thunderstorms are even possible. Inland flooding is possible, especially in urban and poor drainage areas. Wind gusts will peak at 40 to 45 mph, with 50+ mph gusts possible at the coast. For that reason, a High Wind Watch is in effect for Long Island. Temperatures sharply fall into the 30s and 40s with the passage of the front early Monday morning.

Rest of Monday: Though the heaviest rain will be over in most areas, some lingering heavy bands are possible on eastern Long Island. Then, as colder air filters in, our northwestern suburbs could see a round of snow from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. as colder air filters in. Accumulations will generally be in the coating to 2" range. Final rain totals will average from 2" to 3", with some pockets of higher totals. Otherwise, strong winds will continue all day, gusting between 25 and 40 mph. Highs will be much colder, in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday will be a good day for indoor plans! Stay tuned for the latest