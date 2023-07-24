Fire tears through building next to Cross Bronx Expressway

NEW YORK - Emergency responders are on the scene of a multi-alarm fire in the Bronx.

It broke out just after 2 p.m. in a building at Castle Hill Avenue near Watson Avenue. The location is right next to the Cross Bronx Expressway.

The fire quickly grew to three alarms.

FDNY members are continuing to operate at a 3-alarm fire at 1103 Castle Hill Avenue in the Bronx. Use caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/S9ekw5Bsgh — FDNY (@FDNY) July 24, 2023

So far, there's no word of any injuries.

