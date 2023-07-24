Fire tears through building next to Cross Bronx Expressway
NEW YORK - Emergency responders are on the scene of a multi-alarm fire in the Bronx.
It broke out just after 2 p.m. in a building at Castle Hill Avenue near Watson Avenue. The location is right next to the Cross Bronx Expressway.
The fire quickly grew to three alarms.
So far, there's no word of any injuries.
