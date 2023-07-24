Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire tears through building next to Cross Bronx Expressway

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK - Emergency responders are on the scene of a multi-alarm fire in the Bronx

It broke out just after 2 p.m. in a building at Castle Hill Avenue near Watson Avenue. The location is right next to the Cross Bronx Expressway. 

The fire quickly grew to three alarms. 

So far, there's no word of any injuries. 

Watch live coverage in the video player above. 

First published on July 24, 2023 / 3:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.