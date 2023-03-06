2 hospitalized after fire tears through building in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Emergency crews battled a fire in Jersey City Monday.

Smoke and flames could be seen billowing out of the building along Randolph Avenue, with firefighters standing on the roof to get it under control.

Flames started just after 10 a.m.

Chopper 2 Flying Chopper 2 is checking out stories and traffic around our area, including a fire in Jersey City.

Firefighters rushed two women, 63 and 83, to the hospital in serious condition.

Seven people had to be relocated due to the fire. The Red Cross is assisting.