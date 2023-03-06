Watch CBS News
2 hospitalized after fire tears through building in Jersey City

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Emergency crews battled a fire in Jersey City Monday. 

Smoke and flames could be seen billowing out of the building along Randolph Avenue, with firefighters standing on the roof to get it under control. 

Flames started just after 10 a.m. 

Firefighters rushed two women, 63 and 83, to the hospital in serious condition. 

Seven people had to be relocated due to the fire. The Red Cross is assisting. 

First published on March 6, 2023 / 11:54 AM

