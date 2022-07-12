Fire rips through multi-family home in White Plains

At least 7 hurt in White Plains house fire

At least 7 hurt in White Plains house fire

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- A fire destroyed the home of multiple families in Westchester County.

Chopper 2 flew over the house on Hale Avenue in White Plains around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters used ladders to reach the flames on the upper floors, which were already blackened from fire.

Officials said one person jumped out a window to escape. Six people were treated at the hospital, including for burns.