Fire rips through multi-family home in White Plains
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- A fire destroyed the home of multiple families in Westchester County.
Chopper 2 flew over the house on Hale Avenue in White Plains around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Firefighters used ladders to reach the flames on the upper floors, which were already blackened from fire.
Officials said one person jumped out a window to escape. Six people were treated at the hospital, including for burns.
