Long Island teen Finn Schiavone overcomes paralysis, credits Navy SEALs as inspiration

A Long Island teenager says a Navy SEAL museum and the people who run it inspired him to overcome an unthinkable challenge.

Finn Schiavone overcame paralysis after a traumatic brain injury he sustained during wrestling practice almost three years ago.

"I lost my ability to walk, talk, read and write," Schiavone said.

He says the bravery on display at West Sayville's Lt. Michael P. Murphy Navy SEAL Museum is what inspired him as he went through rehab.

"It's like, truly amazing - what people were able to put their mind to," Schiavone said.

After two years of slight improvements, one day his aide rolled him into the museum in his wheelchair. Schiavone said something within its walls lit a new spark.

"I was dazed out, half the time. But I remember coming here, and I was like, this is the place. They're going to be with me," Schiavone said.

He was right.

"Every time he came back, something new changed"

"This kid had this infectious smile and charisma to him, but he couldn't relay his message," Lt. Michael P. Murphy Navy SEAL Museum Executive Director Chris Wylie said.

Wylie said the two developed an instant connection, and as Schiavone frequently returned to the museum, that bond grew.

"Winded up making this museum a normal spot, monthly or every other month, to come and visit and give him a little more inspiration," Wylie said.

Each time Schiavone showed off his progress. His rehab, six days a week, helped him.

"Every time he came back, something new changed," Wylie said.

Finn Schiavone takes his first steps during a race in 2024. Schiavone family

Last year, during a race, Wylie was there to help Schiavone take his first steps on his own.

"He ended up surprising his mother, taking a couple of steps. She never saw him get out of his wheelchair and be able to move on his own," Wylie said.

Schiavone made these significant improvements after two years in a wheelchair, which is when doctors say significant functional recovery is rare.

Now Schiavone is fully recovered and competing in strength challenges at the museum.

"I have nothing but gratitude for this place," he said.

His next goal is to finish up high school. Once he graduates in two years, he wants to go into the Naval Academy to pursue special warfare.