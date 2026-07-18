Spain, Argentina supporters gather across NYC ahead of World Cup final in New Jersey

All eyes will be on MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday as Spain and Argentina face off in the FIFA World Cup final.

Fans gathered across New York City on Saturday as they geared up for the historic match.

Fan events held across NYC

Thousands of Argentina supporters stormed Times Square for a fan takeover, where there was one man on the mind – Lionel Messi.

"Messi is the best in the world, right? Of course. Argentina is the best in the world," a fan named Connie said.

Fans of Argentina show support to their team in Times Square on July 18, 2026. David Ramos / Getty Images

Amid the sea of white and blue was one lone Spain fan who was seemingly unimpressed by the Argentine coalition.

"I think everyone is excited. We get the vibes of 2010 again. Like, we really wanna have it," Spain fan Pablo Villosaava said. "We really want to have it."

Meanwhile, hundreds of Spain fans converged outside Madison Square Garden, where they held their own pep rally.

Fans of Spain show support to their team outside MSG on July 18, 2026. Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Despite all the focus on the final, fans came out to a watch party at Hudson Yards to root on France and England in the third-place match, where England snagged a 6-4 win.

Yet, the smack talk over the final continued.

"They basically have one player, and that's about it," Spain fan Manny Lastra said.

"Losers can– they can keep making excuses and keep explaining. The winners are gonna celebrate," Argentina fan Abhishek Paul said.

Tight security expected at MetLife Stadium

As fierce as the competition is, security will be even more aggressive at MetLife.

Barriers were put in place outside the stadium early Saturday amid a heavy police presence.

President Trump will be on hand for the final, along with several international heads of state, including Mexico's president and Spain's king.

More than 80,000 fans will be in the house for the opening kick-off at 3 p.m. Sunday.

World Cup forecast in New Jersey

As far as weather goes, after a smoky couple of days and stormy Saturday, much improved conditions will make a comeback.

CBS News New York

Lots of sunshine, low humidity and highs in the mid 80s will make for a perfect end to the weekend and the World Cup.