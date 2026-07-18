Tornado watch issued for New Jersey as severe storms move through Tri-State Area

A Tornado Watch has been issued for most of New Jersey on Saturday as severe storms sweep through the Tri-State Area.

The following New Jersey counties are under the watch until 9 p.m.: Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Salem, Somerset, Sussex and Warren.

CBS News New York

The National Weather Service says multiple rounds of heavy downpours and potentially severe thunderstorms are expected into Saturday evening, with flash flooding and dangerous rip currents possible.

The storms are expected to bring damaging winds, and there is a 5% probability of an isolated tornado, with the highest risk across northeastern New Jersey.

The entire Tri-State Area also remains under an Air Quality Alert until 12 a.m. Sunday due to smoke and haze from the Canadian wildfires.

Severe weather in New Jersey

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for northern Ocean County until 4:45 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Mercer, Monmouth, Middlesex and Hunterdon counties until 6:45 p.m. Parts of Somerset County are also under a Flash Flood Warning until 6 p.m.

There have been multiple reports of flooding shutting down roads across the state.

Severe weather in New York

New York City Emergency Management says the office has activated its Flash Flood Emergency Plan. New Yorkers who live in basement apartments or flood-prone homes are urged to know how to get out safely and be prepared to go to higher ground.

Drivers are reminded not to try to drive through flooded streets.

New Yorkers can report downed trees and blocked catch basins by calling 311.

There were reports of flash flooding in parts of Queens, including on the Clearview, Long Island and Brooklyn Queens expressways.

Gov. Kathy Hochul warned residents to be prepared for power outages, downed trees, road closures and flash flooding.